Robert (Bob) Eugene Engberg our beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Kingsland, Texas. Bob left his earthly life and went to be with his Heavenly Father at the age of 82. Bob lived an abundant and blessed life. Words cannot express how greatly he will be missed.

Bob is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years Jeannine Engberg, his sons Tim Engberg (Judy), Randy Engberg, and daughter Tara Castro (James); grandchildren Jordan Engberg, Derek Engberg, John Paul Castro, Roland Castro, and Ryan Castro, brother Rodney Engberg (Maud), sister Betty Hoge (Chris), many nieces, nephews, and countless friends and neighbors.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents Lester and Dorothy Engberg, brother Ken Engberg, sisters Sharon Gaffney and Shirley Engberg.

Bob was born Nov. 4, 1937 in Carrington, North Dakota, and was the oldest of six children. It was during his childhood he learned the value of hard work, commitment, and loyalty. He began working at the age of 12 as a shoeshine boy in a barber shop and at 14 he went to work for Piggly Wiggly as a bag boy and stocker. Bob learned to hunt at an early age which helped put food on the table for his family. He remained an avid hunter and fisherman throughout his life. He met the love of his life Jeannine Beauclair in North Dakota and followed her to Texas where they were married on Dec. 31st, 1959. They started a family and built life-long friendships in San Antonio and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

He received his bachelor's degree in business administration from St. Mary's University, became a certified public accountant and continued his education at the Harvard Business School, where he completed the school's Program for Management Development.

In 2007, he retired as president of Capitol Aggregates, LTD., a unit of the Zachry organization, after a 45-year career with the company. His experience at Zachry includes working in the company's aviation, real estate, and construction materials units. Bob genuinely loved and respected all his colleagues and employees during his entire career. He was honored and proud they reciprocated the same toward him.

Bob considered it a privilege to serve others and did so in many capacities.

He was an independent life member on the board of directors of the Portland Cement Assoc. He was also a past board chair for both the Portland Cement Assoc. and Texas Aggregate and Concrete Assoc.

He was a tremendous supporter of St. Mary's University and the Marianists. He served as President of SMU Alumni Association in 1983 and was a member of the SMU Board of Trustees for four consecutive terms totaling 8 years. In 2005 Bob was honored to be named a St. Mary's University Alumni Association Distinguished Alumnus.

In 1992, he was appointed by then Bexar County Commissioner Lyle Larson to be a member of the Bexar County Hospital District Board of Managers and reappointed to numerous terms by current County Commissioner Kevin Wolff.

He remained on this Board for a total of 28 years until his last days. He truly was committed and devoted to serving the citizens of Bexar County.

Bob served in various capacities while on the Bexar County Hospital District Board. He was the Chair of the BCHD Board of Managers, he was a member of the Strategic Finance Committee, he was on the SA AirLIFE Board of Directors (Vice Chair 2003, Chair 2004), as well as numerous BCHD committees and advisory boards.

Bob was a founding member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in San Antonio and later became a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church also in San Antonio. He used his financial knowledge to help serve several parishes in the Archdiocese of San Antonio as well as Casa de Padres, a Retirement Center for priests.

Faith, family, and friendships meant everything to him. Some of his greatest joys were traveling the world with his wife, hunting with his sons, fishing with his grandchildren, and frequent family gatherings. Bob was a proud American, a faithful Christian and a generous man who inspired others. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 8500 Cross Mountain Trail, San Antonio, TX 78255. 9 am Recitation of the Holy Rosary; 9:30 am Family Visitation and Mass of Resurrection at 10 am for those who wish to stay.

To participate in the service, an online live stream will begin at 9 am. Please go to the Facebook page of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in San Antonio to join in.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 8500 Cross Mountain Trail, San Antonio, TX 78255.

Please visit the online guest book at Putnam Funeral Home in Kingsland, Texas to leave any words, memories or wishes for Bob and his family at www.PutnamCares.com.

A private burial will be held at the Cordi-Marian Resurrection Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.