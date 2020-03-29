|
Robert F. Rowan, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Washington, D.C. on March 27, 1927 to William and Cora (Callan) Rowan.
In 1944, with is parent's approval, Robert enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. He served for three years during World War II.
Robert had a very successful 35-year career as a Cartographer for Defense Mapping. He began his career in Washington, D.C. He then accepted a transfer, in 1952, to San Antonio, Texas. His young family soon followed to begin their lives in San Antonio.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, William Rowan. Robert is survived by his wife of 71 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Rowan; children, Gary Rowan (Deborah Lynn), Sandy Rowan, Debi King (Richard) and Lisa Rowan; grandchildren, Courtney, Christopher (Molly), Sarah (Jeff), Blake, Schulyer (Bree); seven great-grandchildren; sister, Marie Jean Russell.
Due to the declaration on March 19, 2020, barring gatherings larger than 10 people, all funeral services will remain private for the foreseeable future. The family will plan a memorial service, at a future date, for friends and family.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020