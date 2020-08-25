Doc. C. was born April 1, 1942 and retired a USAF: Lt Col after 32 years of distinguished service.Some of his most important assignments included being selected for Squadron Officers School (1978), Air Command and Staff College Seminar (1980), Air Command and Staff College Residence (1982-1983), and Air War College (1985). He was selected to Lead a technical assistance team to evaluate and revise the vision standards for the Kuwait Air Force (1987). He was also selected as Optometry Consultant to the ATC Surgeon and as such conducted many staff assistance visits throughout the command (1986-1990). Doc. C. augmented the Air Force I.G. team for medical inspections several times during that same time period including Clinical Lab, Pharmacy, Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy inspections. Doc. C. received the Army and Air Force Commendation Medals, Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Force Longevity Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, and many others. His career was distinguished as a member of the Association of Military Surgeons of the United States. He was selected to serve on the Admittance committee for the American Academy of Optometry (1984); He was selected to Chair the Federal Service Admittance committee for the American Academy of Optometry (1989); and he was selected to serve on the American Optometric Associations Council on Clinical Optometric Care (1987).Doc. C. was an academic having published articles in the Journal of the American Optometric Association, the Air Force Times, Airman's Magazine, and the Medical Service Digest. He wrote the Handbook for The New Air Force Optometrist (1983) and the USAF Guide to Optometric Clinic Management and Quality Assurance (1989).Doc. C loved the military life and devoted his retirement to assisting with the optometric needs of the military community in and around military bases as a civilian optometrist in Germany, Texas, Arkansas, and Florida. He didn't just serve people as a profession; his personal life was one of endless serving and generosity. He donated to several charitable and faith-based causes and his faith informed every aspect of his life. He longed for others to have a true personal relationship with Jesus like he did. Doc. C. was a great father, husband and Christian and his impact on the lives of all he touched has left a wake that he is now seeing in heaven. He is survived by his wife, Ronda, his brother Dennis, four children, Robert, Victoria, Anthony and Dominic, their mother Catherine, and step-son, Michael. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Malcolm, Mishaun, Catarina, Brianna, Nicolas, Sander, Viktor, Anton, and five great grandchildren Khaliyah, Mariah, Remington, Oliver and Rhett.

A private memorial service with military honors will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery Wednesday

August 26.

Please consider memorial donations to the Salvation Army and St. Jude Hospitals.