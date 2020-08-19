Our father, CMDR Robert "Bob" Franklin Stoeltje, USCG (Ret.), age 84 of Seguin, Texas, departed on his final flight on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

He was born August 4, 1936, in Floresville, Texas, to Robert Samuel Stoeltje and Louise Ridout Stoeltje of Poth, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his beloved wife, Alice Maria Maher Stoeltje, on July 3, 2011.

He is survived by his five children, Mark Stoeltje and wife Melissa, Cathy Horvath and husband Skeeter, Lori Evans, Amy Randolph and husband Bob, and Matt Stoeltje. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Sam Stoeltje, Ryan Horvath, Kelly Roles and husband Mark, Nikki Cordova and husband Jason, Eli Lay and fiancé Kennedy Miller, Pilar Randolph, James Stoeltje, and Chris Wolf-Willoughby and wife Meghan; and seven great-grandchildren: Wyatt Roles, Kensley Cordova, Elijah Wolf-Willoughby, Tess Roles, Wynter Wolf-Willoughby, Warren Wolf-Willoughby, and Sterling Roles. He is also survived by his brother John David Stoeltje and wife Jeannie, sister Bonny Hutton, nieces Johnnie Jean Stoeltje and Sherry Hutton Parker and nephews Bart and Brad Hutton. We all, with Mom and Dad, continue to include former spouses Pete Larrieu (Lori Evans) and Chong-Hwa Martinez (Matt Stoeltje) as permanent members of our family who survive Dad as well.

Dad met Mom when he was serving at his first duty station in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1957. She knew he was the one for her when she witnessed his gracious and sympathetic response to a waitress who had just accidentally dropped a chocolate milkshake down his back. They married on January 25, 1958, and their firstborn, Mark, entered the world on February 25, 1959. That was the beginning of a whirlwind, around the globe family chronicle, moving next to Pensacola, Florida, then Naval Air Station Corpus Christi to St. Petersburg, Florida, and on to Sangley Point in the Philippines, then San Diego, California, back to Corpus, north to Governors Island, New York, down the east coast to Virginia Beach, Virginia, and back to New Orleans where he served as director of the Coast Guard Auxiliary before retiring to Seguin, Texas, in May 1981, after serving 26 years in the United States Coast Guard. His awards include the National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Coast Guard Unit Commendation Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal for Cuban Operations, U.S. Navy Expeditionary Medal for Cuban Operations.

The family would like to express our appreciation to the management and staff at Seguin Assisted Living for making Dad's final years happy, safe and comfortable – thank you, Karen, Lindsay, Senayda, Casey, Laurie, Veronica, Bill, Sheryll, and everyone else there who made his days a little brighter.

We would also like to thank Dr. Antonio Flores, and all of his staff for their years of dedicated care of both our Mom and our Dad. We are also grateful for all of the friends he made along his journey, from his days on the Poth Pirates football team to the Coast Guard members and their families who made each duty station a memorable and rewarding experience, and his dominoes partners at Seguin Assisted Living who gave him a reason to keep challenging himself. You all helped our Dad to have a rich and satisfying life, and one well lived, and we are thankful for all of you.

Visitation will begin Friday, August 21, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by funeral service at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jim Craver officiating.

Interment with military honors will follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery.

Due to Covid -19 restrictions all CDC protocol must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn at both the chapel and cemetery. For those unable to attend you may watch via live stream at https://vimeo.com/event/233323.

Memorial contributions may be made to Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis Tn, 38105-9959.

