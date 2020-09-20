Robert G. Gallegos, 82, passed away on Sept. 2, 2020. Born in Charlotte, Texas on Aug. 3, 1938, he is preceded in death by his parents, Marcelo and Manuela; and his daughter-in-law, Rose.

Robert is survived by his wife, Rosie; his children, Robert (Elizabeth), Edward and Richard (Amanda); 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 9 siblings; and extended family and friends.

Visitation will be on Monday, Sept. 21 from 6 to 9 PM, with a Rosary at 7 PM at Trevino Funeral Home – 226 Cupples 78237 – limited to only 50 people. On Tuesday, Sept. 22, Mass will begin at 10:30 AM at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church – 1147

Cupples 78226.

Burial at San Fernando Cemetery III – 1735 Cupples 78226 – will follow.