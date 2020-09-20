1/
ROBERT G. GALLEGOS
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert G. Gallegos, 82, passed away on Sept. 2, 2020. Born in Charlotte, Texas on Aug. 3, 1938, he is preceded in death by his parents, Marcelo and Manuela; and his daughter-in-law, Rose.

Robert is survived by his wife, Rosie; his children, Robert (Elizabeth), Edward and Richard (Amanda); 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 9 siblings; and extended family and friends.

Visitation will be on Monday, Sept. 21 from 6 to 9 PM, with a Rosary at 7 PM at Trevino Funeral Home – 226 Cupples 78237 – limited to only 50 people. On Tuesday, Sept. 22, Mass will begin at 10:30 AM at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church – 1147

Cupples 78226.

Burial at San Fernando Cemetery III – 1735 Cupples 78226 – will follow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Service
10:30 AM
St. John Berchmans Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
2104340595
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved