Robert G. McGann, born September 6, 1947 in Chicago, IL passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 24, 2020 after a courageous fight against leukemia. Bob graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Loyola University Chicago in 1969, and recently received his Half Century Club diploma. Bob's passion for media and journalism began when he served as Sports Editor for the Loyola Newspaper and wrote under the pseudonym "Two Can Man." One of his fondest memories was his semester studying abroad in Rome where he and classmates climbed into the Trevi Fountain. Bob then attended the University of Colorado's Doctoral Program in Communications from 1970-1972. Bob had a successful career in local broadcasting for over 40 years. In 1986, he served as Vice President and General Manager of WCCO-TV Minneapolis, MN. During his leadership of WCCO-TV, the station won two national Emmys for community service, a DuPont-Columbia Award for Broadcast Journalism and the Edward R. Murrow Award for "Television Station of the Year." During his time at WCCO-TV Bob recognized the importance of local television and community service and spent the rest of his career advocating for these causes. CBS (O&O) station, WBBM-TV Chicago. Under his leadership the station was the recipient of numerous regional Emmy Awards and acquired key syndicated and local sports programming. In 1998, Bob moved south to become President and General Manger of San Antonio's CBS affiliate station KENS 5 Television and held that position for nearly two decades. Highlights of his tenure at KENS 5 included the sponsorship of the San Antonio Spurs, UTSA Athletics, and the creation of "Great Day SA." The station also started community programs under his watch, including the EXCEL Awards, which has recognized outstanding teachers for more than 20 years. Bob retired from KENS 5 in 2015.

Throughout his broadcasting career, Bob committed his stations to community service and local involvement—believing this was essential for excellent and impactful local journalism. Bob was an avid world traveler, deep-sea fisherman, golfer, skier, and sports enthusiast—sharing all these pursuits with his children. He frequently traveled back to Chicago to watch his Cubs and Bears play with his family. Above all, Bob's proudest joy was being able to spend time with his first grandson, Theodore McGann. Bob is survived by his sons, Michael and Bradley, his daughter Stephanie, his grandson Theodore, beloved cousin Dorothy McGovern, among other loving family members and innumerable friends. Memorial donations in Bob's name can be made to the San Antonio Food Bank and the Ronald McDonald House. Flowers may be sent to Mission Park Funeral Chapels Cherry Ridge, 3401 Cherry Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78230. Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM on Friday, September 4, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. In accordance with CDC safety precautions, we ask you to wear a mask and practice social distancing. For everyone's safety please honor the family from a distance. We kindly thank you in advance.

