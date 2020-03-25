Home

MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME - Rumford
3 Franklin Street
Rumford, ME 04276
207-364-4545
ROBERT "B-BOB" GAMEZ


1958 - 2020
ROBERT "B-BOB" GAMEZ Obituary

RUMFORD – Robert "B-Bob" Gamez, 62, died Thursday March 19, 2020 at the Hospice House in Auburn, ME. He was a resident of Swain Road in Rumford.

Born in San Antonio, Texas on February 19, 1958 he was a son of Enrique and Ernestine (Panatex) Gamez. He attended schools in San Antonio, TX.

He was married in Rumford, ME on June 30, 1990 to Sandra Comeau who survives of Rumford. Other survivors include his daughter Leah Gamez of Mexico, ME a granddaughter Alivia Every of Mexico, ME, step-dad David Gamez of San Antonio, TX, two brothers, Henry and Andrew and his wife Chris of San Antonio, TX.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.

Those who desire may contribute to Androscoggin Home Health Care & Hospice 15 Strawberry Ave., Lewiston, ME 04240 in B-Bob's memory.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St Rumford, ME

Published in Express-News on Mar. 25, 2020
