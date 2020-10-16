Robert Glen Harris, of Boerne, better known to family and friends as RG, Bob, or Paw Paw, passed away October 8, 2020.

He was born in 1933, in Allen, Texas, to James and Della Harris. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Phyllis; children: Byron (Marsha) Harris, Todd Harris, and Shawn (Buck) Aykroyd; grandchildren: Nathan Harris, Samuel Harris, Ashley Harris, Geoffrey Aykroyd III, and Gage Aykroyd; great-grandchildren, Natalie and Giavanna; and sister-in-law, Thresa Burnham.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and four brothers: Wolford, JA, Henry, and Jack. Robert's career began in the US Army in 1952 during the Korean Conflict. After his discharge, he attended the University of North Texas. He graduated with a degree in Accounting in 1958. He earned his Texas CPA license in 1963. He worked for Tenneco Oil and Bank of the Southwest in Houston. In 1981, he moved to San Antonio to become the CFO of the National Bancshares Corporation of Texas. He and Phyllis moved to Fair Oaks Ranch in 1995. To leave condolences for the family and to view a video of Robert's life, visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com.

Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.