Robert Glen Monroe passed away on December 8, 2019 in Nacogdoches, Texas at the age of 83. He was born on July 18, 1936 in Alfalfa, Oklahoma to parents Robert Dale Monroe and Martha Opel Monroe and was blessed to have his step-mother, Juanita Pettett Monroe.Robert proudly served his country in the United States Air force for 9 years. Robert was a retired cosmetologist, who was active in the professional and local, Texas and national associations - THCA, OHFA, NHCA as such he was a shop owner, mentor, educator, judge, platform artist and guest artist/lecturer on a state and national level. He served terms as president of his local affiliate and chaired on the Texas Styles Committee. Robert was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. He appreciated his time around family and friends. Robert enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, reading and TV, especially Old Westerns. Twenty four years ago he researched and chose to retire in Nacogdoches. He came to love both the city and its people.He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Teresa Lynn Humphreys; grandson, William Michael Festo; and brothers, Donald Riemenschneider and Gordon Williams; and sister Florence Kirk.Survivors include: wife, Frances H. Monroe; children, Wanda Lee Carifi, Robert Joseph Monroe, and Glen Scott Monroe; grandchildren, Jonathan Monroe, Leah Paige Monroe, Daniell Marie Ciulla, Erica Lee Graziano, Catherine Ann Monroe, and Sophia Rose Monroe; great-grandchildren, Taylor Paige Ciulla, Ronald William Ciulla, Gianna Marie Ciulla, Michael Festo, Richard Francis Ferrara, Tyler Joseph Castle, Lily Renee Soja, Jacob Castle, Abigail Castle, Cody Baker, Bryant Baker, Kelsey Baker and Noah Baker; siblings, John Arthur Monroe, Charline Walton Robertson, Shirley Aileen Hughes, Sharon Kay Lucart, Normandy Ann Monroe, Martha Marion Collins, Etta Mae Hall, Cecil Ray Williams, Phyllis Ann Sanders, and numerous nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 903 North Street, Nacogdoches, Texas 75961.Arrangements are under the direction of Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors, Nacogdoches, Texas.