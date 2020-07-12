1/1
ROBERT GLENN SELGELID
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Glenn Selgelid, 66, died July 1, 2020 at Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital in Round Rock, Texas.

Robert was born at St. David's Hospital in Austin,Texas on August 12, 1953 to Owen Selgelid and Kathleen (Currey) Neville.

He grew up in Hollywood Park and graduated from MacArthur High School in San Antonio, Texas.

He was the owner and operator of Selgelid Dirt Company in Milam County and lived in Minerva,Texas (Milam County) for many years.

Preceding him in death is his father; Owen, his stepfather; Lewis Neville and his grandparents; Robert and Faye Currey and Bert and Ester Selgelid.

Survivors include his mother, Kathleen Currey Neville, brother, Craig Selgelid, son, Steven Selgelid, daughter, Brianna Selgelid, and three grandchildren, Kyndal Selgelid, Owen Selgelid and Jayden Green.

His ashes will be buried at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale, Texas next to his grandparents, Robert and Faye Currey.

There will be a gathering of family and friends in San Antonio as soon as it is safe.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved