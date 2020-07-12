Robert Glenn Selgelid, 66, died July 1, 2020 at Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital in Round Rock, Texas.

Robert was born at St. David's Hospital in Austin,Texas on August 12, 1953 to Owen Selgelid and Kathleen (Currey) Neville.

He grew up in Hollywood Park and graduated from MacArthur High School in San Antonio, Texas.

He was the owner and operator of Selgelid Dirt Company in Milam County and lived in Minerva,Texas (Milam County) for many years.

Preceding him in death is his father; Owen, his stepfather; Lewis Neville and his grandparents; Robert and Faye Currey and Bert and Ester Selgelid.

Survivors include his mother, Kathleen Currey Neville, brother, Craig Selgelid, son, Steven Selgelid, daughter, Brianna Selgelid, and three grandchildren, Kyndal Selgelid, Owen Selgelid and Jayden Green.

His ashes will be buried at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale, Texas next to his grandparents, Robert and Faye Currey.

There will be a gathering of family and friends in San Antonio as soon as it is safe.