|
|
Born in Iowa City, Iowa, Robert 'Bob' Goltz died peacefully of natural causes at home in Henderson, Nevada.
Bob was preceded in death by his son Greg, brothers Ray and Gene, and his wife of over fifty years, Doris Goltz. Bob is survived by daughter Julie and Ed McCoy, son Mark and Nancy Pollock, son Robert and Sally Goltz Jr., stepchildren Ruth and Michael Riffkind, Robert Brigance, John Perkins, James and Barbara Perkins, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A long-time resident of San Antonio, Bob recently moved to Nevada to live with his son Robert Jr. and daughter-in-law, Sally Goltz. Bob was a long-time fan of the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Cowboys. Bob enjoyed reading, watching TV, drinking coffee, and family time.
He is sorely missed by all, as a father, grandfather, friend, and gentleman. Rest in Peace, Dad.
Funeral Service at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery is Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:30,
Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019