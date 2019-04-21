Home

Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Prayer Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Robert Gonzales Ruiz


Robert Gonzales Ruiz Obituary
July 10, 1942 - April 14, 2019
Robert Gonzales Ruiz, born on July 10, 1942, was called home to be with the Lord on April 14, 2019, at the age of 76.
He is reunited in Heaven with his son, Aurelio Rodriguez, parents, Ramon and Juanita Ruiz and 4 brothers.
Mr. Ruiz is loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 30 years, Benita R. Ruiz; children, Irma Ramirez (Guillermo), Robert Ruiz Jr. (Debbie), Yolanda Olveda (Jesse), Edward Ruiz (Edna), Richard Ruiz (Barbara), Darlene Limon (Jerry), Nancy Urbina (Cecilio), Ronnie Ruiz, Alexander Trevino and Rita Ramirez (Cornelio); 16 grandchildren, 6 great-grand children, 4 sisters, 4 brothers as well as numerous loving relatives and friends. Mr. Ruiz was a humble man who loved the outdoors and family very much. He was involved in one of San Antonio's Local Unions, where he proudly helped his community. He will be truly missed by all.
Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 3 pm until 9 pm, with a Prayer Service at 7 pm. A Chapel Service will take place on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10am with Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019
