June 4, 1925 - February 24, 2019
Robert H. Drumm, Sr. (Lt. Col., USAF, Retired), born June 4, 1925, in Chicago, IL, passed to the hands of our Lord on February 24, 2019. A loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and patriot, his ".not bad for a young guy" attitude towards life, and devotion to his family and church were hallmarks of a life well lived and a country well served. His exceptional journey through life took him from the South Pacific to Korea and innumerable stops across our great country with his family during almost 30 years in the United States Air Force. Settling in San Antonio at the end of his distinguished military career and service to our country, he devoted the remaining years of his life to supporting his church and his favorite hobbies such as oil painting, woodworking, and clock building. For his family, an Air Force aircraft traversing the sky, classical music serenading a setting south Texas sun, a drifting of sawdust, or the faint aroma of freshly cut Cherrywood will serve as reminders of his life and legacy. Now joined with his loving wife Mary, who preceded him 17 year earlier - his journey is now complete. In addition to his wife Mary, he was preceded by his sister Marilyn and son-in-law, Myron T. Hubble. He is survived by children, Mike Drumm and his wife Kathy, Bob Drumm and his wife Claudia, Chris Hubble, Susan Miller, and Sara "Bear" and her husband Randy Lauer; along with grandchildren, Mike Jr., Brian, Robert III, Elizabeth, Katherine, Jonathan, Emily, and Christen; 12 great grandchildren; and his brother, Lt. Col. (USAF Retired) William Drumm of Albuquerque, NM. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 P.M. with a Vigil Service (Rosary) at 7:00 P.M., Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Sunset Northwest Funeral Home Chapel, 6321 Bandera Rd. in Leon Valley. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M., Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 4603 Manitou Dr. in San Antonio. Interment will follow at 2:00 P.M. in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Published in Express-News on Mar. 8, 2019