ROBERT HAROLD GILES
1940 - 2020
Robert (Bob) Giles, a native of Cleveland, Ohio and a resident of San Antonio, Texas, since 1990, entered his eternal rest after a brief illness. Bob received his musical training earning a BS in Music Education at the Baldwin-Wallace Conservatory of Music in Ohio. He then went on to earn a Master of Music degree in Vocal Performance as well as completing extensive work on a Doctor of Musical Arts at the University of Oklahoma. In addition to teaching at several universities including The University of Incarnate Word and Trinity University in San Antonio, Bob performed as a soloist with the Cleveland Civic Opera, the Robert Shaw Chorale, The Texas Bach Choir, St Mark's Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church in San Antonio.

The list of his performances in oratorical works, operas and other musical works is extensive. His performance experiences were interspersed with his first love of vocal coaching, opera workshops and class and studio voice teaching which he did in New York, Los Angeles, Ohio, Oklahoma and San Antonio, Texas.

Throughout his career, Bob adjudicated many opera auditions in various locations including the Uterpi Opera Audition and the Uterpi Scholarship Award as well as the Metropolitan Opera Auditions. His absence will be felt in the musical world and in his teaching of many students who have carried his expertise into major performance arenas. Services are being delayed until a later time. For those wishing to make donations in Bob's memory, please consider the music ministry of First Presbyterian Church, San Antonio, Texas or a charity of your choice.

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
June 6, 2020
It has been a while since I had heard from him or about him. He was quite a memorable character. Knew him here in Oklahoma City as he traveled to and from Texas. Love and Light to all in his influence and a special appreciation for his life and service on earth from me. He'll be continuing his work and influence in and from the Spirit World I am sure! Fond memories are ours. Steve Filkins friend from Midwest City, OK
Steve Filkins
Friend
June 6, 2020
Giles' passing is a great
Loss. I loved him dearly and relied on his musical knowledge and expertise for 54 years. Rest In Peace Dear Friend. Your spirit and soul are beautiful.
Sandra Gall
Friend
June 5, 2020
Bon voyage, old friend! Such a privilege working with you over the years at FPC. I will miss you greatly.
Ed Crump
Coworker
June 5, 2020
I met Bob through the Mastersingers of San Antonio. Bob truly showed us with his kind demeanor, confidence, and encouraging way that he was a person easy to love and admire. I am honored to have known him.
Shaun McChesney
Friend
June 5, 2020
I was so saddened to hear of Bob's passing. I shall dearly miss a wonderful friend and one heck of baritone. I knew he had medical issues in the last few years, but I always enjoyed learning from him. He will now join several members of the FPC choir, as well as other friends, students and fellow singers in the heavenly choir. Rest in Peace, Bob
Neil Williams
Friend
June 5, 2020
Dearest Bob, sweet friend. I will miss you, your love and support. You were truly one of the finest men I have ever had the fortune to know. Rest in peace.
Linda McNeil
Friend
