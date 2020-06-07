Robert (Bob) Giles, a native of Cleveland, Ohio and a resident of San Antonio, Texas, since 1990, entered his eternal rest after a brief illness. Bob received his musical training earning a BS in Music Education at the Baldwin-Wallace Conservatory of Music in Ohio. He then went on to earn a Master of Music degree in Vocal Performance as well as completing extensive work on a Doctor of Musical Arts at the University of Oklahoma. In addition to teaching at several universities including The University of Incarnate Word and Trinity University in San Antonio, Bob performed as a soloist with the Cleveland Civic Opera, the Robert Shaw Chorale, The Texas Bach Choir, St Mark's Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church in San Antonio.

The list of his performances in oratorical works, operas and other musical works is extensive. His performance experiences were interspersed with his first love of vocal coaching, opera workshops and class and studio voice teaching which he did in New York, Los Angeles, Ohio, Oklahoma and San Antonio, Texas.

Throughout his career, Bob adjudicated many opera auditions in various locations including the Uterpi Opera Audition and the Uterpi Scholarship Award as well as the Metropolitan Opera Auditions. His absence will be felt in the musical world and in his teaching of many students who have carried his expertise into major performance arenas. Services are being delayed until a later time. For those wishing to make donations in Bob's memory, please consider the music ministry of First Presbyterian Church, San Antonio, Texas or a charity of your choice

