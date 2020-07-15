Robert Henry Albers joined the Lord on July 11, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on November 12, 1926 in San Antonio, to James Mitchell Alders and Lucille Cosgrove. Mr. Albers is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Lanelle Crumley Albers; daughter, Kathy Coleman (Larry), sons, Gary Albers, Norman Booher (Cathy), Leland Booher, Gaylon Booher (Sherry); grandchildren, Dawn Brewster, Brandi Bailey (Kevin), Lindsey Hebert, Amanda Boehle (Josh), Keith Booher, Caleb Booher; and 8 great-grandchildren.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Services will be on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00am at Northeast Baptist Church, with interment to follow at Mission Burial Park North.

