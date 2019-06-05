|
|
11/21/1968 - 05/24/2019
Robert Hernandez Jr was called home to be with the Lord Friday 05/24/2019.
He was a dedicated father and doting grandfather.
His natural kindness and generosity will be greatly missed. Robert was a Military Veteran with the Marine Corp. and was in Desert Storm.
He is preceded in death by his beloved mother Guadalupe C. Hernandez. He is survived by his children, son James Hernandez 25, daughter Micaela 24 and son in law Sean, and daughter Eliza 21, grand-daughter Elia 20 months, father Robert G. Hernandez Sr. and wife Maria, sister Melissa and brother in law Jesse Muro, brother Michael Hernandez and numerous nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held at 7pm Thursday
June 6, 2019 at Grace Church Helotes located on 14120 Bandera Rd.; Helotes, Tx 78023. Officiated by Pastor Fernando Lopez.
Published in Express-News on June 5, 2019