R.J. Cotter – (aka Robert James, Bobby, Bob, Daddy, Granddaddy, Uncle) passed from this life Tuesday, September 29, 2020. As only R.J. could, he "died with his boots on" while working at the nearest thing to Heaven, his Deer Lease. To paraphrase Dodinsky, "…he looked at the sky and lived. And when it was time to leave, gracefully he knew life was a gift".

R.J. was born August 21, 1942, in Lawton, OK. He got to Texas as quickly as he could before the ripe old age of 2. Texas welcomed him with open arms and he called San Antonio home ever since.

He attended St. Anthony's Catholic School, and was a proud alumnus of Central Catholic High School, class of 1960. While at St. Anthony's and Central Catholic, he made many cherished lifelong friendships, and in his words, "forged his special relationship with JC". According to R.J., during his youth he had a "fighting reputation" that was greatly inflated. Even in defeat, he often walked away "without a visible bruise".

R.J. took that fighting spirit and enlisted in the U.S. Army and served at both Fort Leonard Wood and Fort Knox, where he proudly became a Tank Commander. The driving skills he learned as a Tank Commander stayed with him throughout his life. Many a San Antonio driver along I-10 experienced his battle-ready driving skills.

After enthusiastically taking College English an "impressive" FIVE times, R.J. graduated from Texas A&I University with a B.S. degree in Agricultural Economics and a BBA in Business Administration. During his time at Texas A&I, he became involved in many Ag organizations and participated in College Rodeos.

R.J. began his career as a State Dairy Inspector upon graduation before joining Tezel & Cotter Mechanical Contractors. He was a member of, and served on many professional boards; including the Mechanical Contractors Association, ASHRAE, and the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, where he served as the Management Representative in their Apprenticeship program.

He was a founding member of St. Matthew's Catholic Church where he served in various roles on the Parish Council, Finance Committee, and Building Committee. He also enjoyed the community he found when he joined St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church. Everyone knew where he sat each Sunday and he looked forward to the coffee and tacos after mass.

R.J. was an active member of the Republican Party, serving as a Precinct Chairman, and an impartial Bexar County Election Judge for many years.

R.J. excelled at story-telling, singing (NOT!), eating BBQ, and watching the rodeo. He enjoyed listening to Paul Harvey and Willie Nelson on the radio. Poker games, dominoes, and shooting pool were among his favorite pastimes. During his weekly domino game, it was recently noted that "he was considered fun even by women who were tough on men".

He enthusiastically shared his interests with his children. Together, they enjoyed annual summer camping trips to the Frio River, a Saturday morning taco at Teka Molino, library visits, building fences, quoting John Wayne movies, and researching genealogy.

Without question, R.J.'s greatest interest was Deer Hunting. This too was a passion he shared with his children and friends. Highlights of his hunting trips included hunts in Colorado, New Mexico, and Wyoming. There were many hunting trips R.J. shared with his son, Josh, and one in particular they shared with friends from Central Catholic. Josh recalls how R.J. surprised one of the hunters and how his old friend "lit up" with excitement when he realized R.J. would be on the trip. If he was your friend, he was your friend for life.

A lifelong Bacon Connoisseur and World Class Hot Dog Authority, R.J. enjoyed a good meal in the company of family and friends. This was evident as stated in a recent tribute, "You always made it feel like coming home. I loved your bacon and your coffee before anyone else in the house was up". His mornings were most often spent at Jim's Coffee Shop or Blanco Café for his daily breakfast with the boys.

Many a world issue was solved over a cup of coffee and a breakfast taco.

In R.J.'s world, he was a fashion influencer. Some of his signature looks included: khaki shorts, white t-shirts, and shoes held together with duct tape. Sometimes, he would change up his look and branch out by surprising us with a black t-shirt. Most often, he could be seen in his Wrangler jeans, and snazzy Guayabera shirts, along with a variety of Cowboy Hats and Boots. R.J. didn't save Camouflage simply for Deer Season. No Sir! Camouflage was a year-round staple in his wardrobe.

R.J. married his loving wife, Kay, in 1995. They were deeply devoted to one another and together shared many adventures. They traveled often including trips to: Wyoming, Paris, the coasts of Mexico, and cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska. Their evenings were often spent enjoying nights out with friends at the Petroleum Club or La Fonda in Alamo Heights. R.J. loved to read western novels, and Kay happily remembers the night they were able to hear one of his favorite authors, Elmer Kelton, read at the library. They enjoyed dancing and joined the Lamplighters Dance Club. One of Kay's most memorable dances with R.J. was when the song "Could I Have This Dance" was played, and he "pushed his way" through the chairs to cross the room to dance with her. Kay broadened his cultural horizons where he reveled in attending art shows, ukulele performances, and University of Texas football games. He was a dedicated son-in-law who drove Kay and her parents to those football games even though his heart was with the Aggies.

R.J. is survived by his wife, Kay Worrel Cotter; daughters, Catherine Cotter Smith and husband, Chris Smith, Charlotte Cotter Swanson, Chere' Cotter Vinson and husband, Yale Vinson, son, Joshua Jauer Cotter; step-sons, Phil Kline and wife, Kelly Kline, Chris Kline and wife, Micci Simons; grandchildren, Cheyenne Nicole Smith, Chandler Kay Smith, Taylor Victoria Vinson, Lane Grace Swanson, Mary Claire Fisher, Silas Kline, Zachary Kline, and Dylan Kline; brothers, Pat Cotter and wife, Jeanine Fitschen, Frank Cotter; and sister, Claire Cotter Layman.

He is survived by a large and loving extended family including numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.

R.J. was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Paul and Claire Patout Cotter; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles J. Worrel and Eva May Worrel.

R.J. aspired to be a "man you ride the river with". He was committed to his wife and tremendously proud of his children and grandchildren. He lived his incredible 78 years to the fullest. In the words of Woodrow F. Call, "You are one-of-a-kind, R.J. We are gonna' miss you".

ROSARY

TUESDAY,

OCTOBER 13, 2020

7:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING McCULLOUGH

FUNERAL MASS

WEDNESDAY,

OCTOBER 14, 2020

11:30 A.M.

ST. ANTHONY de PADUA

CATHOLIC CHURCH

102 LORENZ ROAD

To view these services via livestream, please view online obituary at www.porterloring.com.

A private interment will follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be sent in R.J.'s name to: Central Catholic High School, General Scholarship Fund.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with