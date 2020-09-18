1/1
Robert Jay Casell
Robert Jay Casell died peacefully on September 17, 2020 in San Antonio.

Born in Miami and raised in New Jersey, Jay graduated from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Thunderbird School of Global Management in Glendale, Arizona. He served in the Air Force before coming to San Antonio as a theatrical producer for HemisFair '68. He was instantly smitten with the city. His shows, Laterna Magika, Kino-Automat, and Les Poupees de Paris, played to packed audiences.

Jay then opened Remember the Alamo Theater and Museum, which quickly became a staple for Alamo Plaza visitors in the 1970s and early 1980s. The 30-minute film was shown over 65,000 times.

In 1988, Jay brought Luciano Pavarotti to San Antonio for a sold-out concert.

Jay said his family was his greatest accomplishment. He talked about his children and grandchildren constantly.

Jay is survived by wife Susan; son Robert and wife Monica; son Jason and wife Faye; and grandchildren Ariel and husband Eric Haese, Zach, Ellery, and Sascha.

A graveside service for family will be held today at Rodfei Sholom Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Congregation Rodfei Sholom, where Jay proudly belonged for five decades.



Published in Express-News on Sep. 18, 2020.
