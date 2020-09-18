Robert Jay Casell died peacefully on September 17, 2020 in San Antonio.

Born in Miami and raised in New Jersey, Jay graduated from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Thunderbird School of Global Management in Glendale, Arizona. He served in the Air Force before coming to San Antonio as a theatrical producer for HemisFair '68. He was instantly smitten with the city. His shows, Laterna Magika, Kino-Automat, and Les Poupees de Paris, played to packed audiences.

Jay then opened Remember the Alamo Theater and Museum, which quickly became a staple for Alamo Plaza visitors in the 1970s and early 1980s. The 30-minute film was shown over 65,000 times.

In 1988, Jay brought Luciano Pavarotti to San Antonio for a sold-out concert.

Jay said his family was his greatest accomplishment. He talked about his children and grandchildren constantly.

Jay is survived by wife Susan; son Robert and wife Monica; son Jason and wife Faye; and grandchildren Ariel and husband Eric Haese, Zach, Ellery, and Sascha.

A graveside service for family will be held today at Rodfei Sholom Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Congregation Rodfei Sholom, where Jay proudly belonged for five decades.