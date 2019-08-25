|
|
January 18, 1962 - August 10, 2019
Robert "Bobby T" Jerome Treviño was born January 18, 1962, and entered into the arms of the Lord August 10, 2019 at the age of 57. He is preceded in death by his father, Alfonso B. Treviño; mother, Anita Rodriguez; brothers, Joe and Larry Treviño. He is survived by his wife Melba Treviño of 29 years and their son Andrew Robert Treviño; sisters, Alma Hernandez and Lorraine Treviño; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. Robert worked at CPS Energy over 24 years. He was a kind hearted Christian man who enjoyed playing his guitar, listening to all genres of music, shooting pool, watching boxing fights, football games (favorite team San Francisco 49ers), and spending time with his family. Robert knew how to make everyone around him laugh. He will be greatly missed by many.
Rosary will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a mass to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church. Interment will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at San Fernando Cemetery #2.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a memorial donation in Robert's name to University Hospital Transplant Center, Texas Liver Institute or UT Health Mays Cancer
Center general fund.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 25, 2019