April 9th, 1926 - April 17th, 2019
Robert ' Bob' Jones Jr. (93) of San Antonio passed away Wednesday April 17, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on May 11th at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1018 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX, 78208. Reverend Brad Landry will officiate. Internment on the church grounds will follow immediately after the funeral.
Robert W. Jones Jr. was born on April 9th, 1926 in Abilene Texas. He was the eldest son of Robert W. Jones Sr. and Helen Stribling Jones. He moved to San Antonio in 1939 and graduated from Brackenridge High School in 1943. After graduating high school he moved to Austin to attend the University of Texas at Austin. His education was interrupted when he joined the Army in 1945. He served in the Army Air Force at Chanute AFB in Illinois. After the war, he resumed his classes at the University of Texas. He remained a devoted Longhorn sports fan all his life and donated generously to the Longhorn Foundation.
He married Clara Florence Jones on August 4th 1951. They were married for 65 years until her death in 2016.
He went to work at Friedrich Refrigeration in 1949. He started in sales, became a sales manager and then became President of the company in 1965.
He served as Vice-President of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, where he helped with the planning of HemisFair 1968.
He was also active in local politics in Castle Hills where he served on numerous committees that advised city government on such issues as real estate, streets and sewer lines. Robert was also a longstanding member of the Oak Hills Country Club where he served on its Board of Governors.
In 1967 he left Friedrich and joined the Doug Saunders real estate partnership. He went on to sell commercial and residential real estate in San Antonio for over 50 years. Over the course of his career, he received many accolades from various real estate organizations.
Robert Jones was a member of St Paul's Church for 70 years. He served twice as Senior Warden and was a member of the Vestry for many years. He loved St. Paul's and helped with the planning and building of numerous additions to the church. He also served as an Episcopal Lay Minister.
Robert made friends with casual ease and was well-known for his optimistic outlook on life. He was a kind, loyal, and dedicated man to his family, friends, and city.
He was an avid reader, and had a lifelong passion for learning. Among family and friends, he was known for having an exceptional memory, and served as the family historian and genealogist. He loved Texas and took great pleasure in it, both in showing off his home state to visitors and in taking his family on vacations to his favorite places, whether it be the Gulf Coast or an old resort in Bracketville. He hunted avidly for many years, never missing Opening Day of the Dove Season with his sons, grandkids and friends.
He was a loving father to and survived by his sons, Robert, Matthew, and Andrew (wife Madelyn), his brother Roy Jones (wife Margaret), sister Nancy Cheever (husband Charles), grandchildren Michael A. Jones (wife Alison) and Ariel E. Jones and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, where they will be used in the food distribution program.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019