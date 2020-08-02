It is with a sad heart that we announce that Robert Joseph Guinee, Sr. has been embraced by the loving arms of his maker Friday, July 24 2020, at the age of 90. Known more frequently as "Bob" Guinee to his many friends and family, he was born in Queens, New York to Timothy and Teresa Guinee on December 27, 1929.

He graduated from Fordham University in 1952 and wasted no time enlisting to serve his country through the Air force that same year. He was transferred to Texas where he attended flight training, met his beautiful wife, and raised his family. His roots in Texas were grown and The Lone Star State became his permanent home. He served 20 years in the military, during that time he served as a pilot, joined Strategic Air Command, and fought in the Vietnam War. His service and honors were extensive and included: flying over 100 missions, being decorated with military awards such as the Bronze Star Medal in 1967 and the Air Medal in 1966. He retired from the military on January 31, 1973 after obtaining the rank of Major.

While in the military, he returned to school and earned his masters in Engineering from the University of Michigan. After military retirement, he went on to establish Engineering Safety Consultants in 1981, and continues to provide service and support to many families across multiple states.

In 1995 Bob experienced another calling, and the Potter's Home Ministry was born. This would become his life's work for the next 25 years. There, his primary goal was to help the children in inner-city San Antonio. He endeavored to do this by encouraging them to stay in school, out of gangs, and away from drugs. Through the years he supported many families, even in his own home, and would never turn a soul away that sought his help. The ministry will continue with the help of 360 Inner City Church. A local church also dedicated to helping the underserved population of San Antonio.

Bob joined his parents, wife Olga V Guinee, siblings Donald Guinee and Patsy Azzarello in death on July 24, 2020. Bob is survived by his children Susan Guinee McNamara (Paul), Robert Joseph Guinee Jr., Timothy Paul Guinee, and John Thomas Guinee (Alicia). Grandchildren Teresa Scoggins (Brad), Rebecca Jackson (Aaron), Katy McNamara and Jacob McNamara. Great grandchildren Carter and James Scoggins and Connor and Charlotte Jackson. As well as his very dear long term friend Maria Ibarra, who supported him and his work at the Potter's Home.

For visitation and memorial services, please see Mission Park website. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to 360 Inner City Church in honor of the organization that will be taking over his Potter's Home Ministry to continue his service to God and the local community. 360 Inner City Church, PO Box 769431,San Antonio, TX 78245