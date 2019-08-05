Home

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:15 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Robert Joseph Hernandez


1958 - 2019
Robert Joseph Hernandez Obituary
March 21, 1958 - July 30, 2019
Robert (Uncle Bob) Hernandez unexpectedly went to be with our Heavenly Father July 30, 2019 in his birthplace of San Antonio, Texas at the age of 61. He was born to Fortunato and Vera Hernandez on March 21, 1958. He is preceded in passing by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his daughter and son in law John and Michelle Gomez; grandchild, Hannah Gomez; great- grandchild, Grace Doty; sisters, Dora Silva; Rosemary Flores; Bernice Riojas; brothers, Jimmy Hernandez; Eugene Hernandez; numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews that he adored dearly. Robert was a devoted father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was loved by all who met him and is truly missed. He will be proudly remembered as a loving friend, successful entrepreneur, and US Army veteran. Visitation Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. with Prayer service recited at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral Services will begin Thursday at 9:15 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery by procession leaving at 10:15 a.m.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 5, 2019
