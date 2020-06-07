Robert K. Cochran, Jr., age 80, passed away at home with his family by his side on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born June 15, 1939 to Mabel Wade and Robert K. Cochran Sr. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and spent his formative years in Canadian, Texas.

Robert graduated from NTSU. He proudly served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War, retiring in 1984 after 23 years of service with commendations to pursue a 15-year career at USAA. Robert was a master gardener, member of Cornerstone Church, Golden Eagles and Sonterra CC. He loved to travel, cook, read, golf, fish and support his grandsons' activities.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother James Cochran. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Marcia Cochran; daughters Wendy Cochran and Carmen Major; grandsons Braeden, Connor, Kendall, and Chase Moening; and extended family and friends.

Private service due to Covid 19.

CORNERSTONE CHURCH

18755 STONE OAK PKWY-SAN ANTONIO

Livestream Service and Guestbook: www.porterloring.com

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

12:00 PM

Robert will be laid to rest in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Jude.