Robert Keller Ostrum, age 96, died peacefully surrounded by loving family and joined his beloved wife Margaret in that happy hour of the next world.

Born in Kansas City, Kansas in 1923 to Andrew and Leota Dott Ostrum, he lived an amazing and interesting life. Robert (better known as "Bob") moved with his parents to Edinburg, Texas when he was 14, where he got his start as a sportswriter at the local high school. He enlisted with the Marines in 1943 and trained in radar communications. The war ended before he could be sent overseas, but his time in the Marines enabled him to sharpen his already strong card-playing skills. He continued playing poker with his long-time poker group, often winning, until COVID-19 paused their bi-weekly games! He was also proud to be the consistent victor in games of gin rummy with his granddaughters and especially his daughter Catherine.

After the war, he attended the University of Chicago thanks to the GI Bill. He would tell you that the enticement of Chicago's music and night life was greater than the joy of attending classes. He hitchhiked to New Orleans with some friends for Mardi Gras in 1948, the first of many trips to New Orleans where he met several jazz greats. He worked at the Chicago Sun-Times which enabled him to enjoy Chicago's music scene but eventually he got tired of the cold and traveled to San Antonio in 1952 where he joined the San Antonio Light as a sportswriter. There he met the love of his life, city reporter Margaret Clark, they were married in 1953 and began their journey of 64 years together until Margaret's death in 2017. They enjoyed traveling, listening to music, throwing parties and being with family. Their daily tradition included a scotch or two at happy hour each evening. Bob loved to cook Sunday dinner for family and spend time with his children and grandchildren.

Bob was the sports editor of the San Antonio Light from 1970 until his retirement in 1989, covering Southwest Conference Football, the Dallas Cowboys, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Kentucky Derby. He was thrilled when thoroughbred horse racing came to Texas and wrote a column about horse racing for the San Antonio Express-News long after he retired. A founding member of San Antonio's Quarterback Club, Bob oversaw the club's weekly football pick-em for over 40 years, including this past season. He was sad that the Spurs did not make it to the playoffs this year but was looking forward to getting to watch football in the fall.

Predeceased by his parents, his sister (Jean Ruth), his brother (Paul) and his loving wife of 64 years, Margaret, he is remembered with loving hearts by his children Karen (Larry), Robert, Anne (Barrett), and Catherine; grandchildren Alicia (Russ), Sarah (Jasper), Andrew (Brittany), Camille (Andrew), Meredith, Ashton and Mitchell; great grandchildren Henry and Penelope and many nieces and nephews. He was kind and thoughtful, smart, and enjoyed life to its fullest. A loving and wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend, his family is grateful for his long life and will miss him more than words can express.

A private family graveside service was held at Mission Park South in San Antonio. A Celebration of Bob's amazing life will be held at a later time but in the meantime, he would want you to think of him while having happy hour and listening to Ella Fitzgerald, Benny Goodman or your favorite jazz artist. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Rice University for the Bob Ostrum Athletic Scholarship (Office of Development MS-81, PO Box 1892 Houston TX 77251-1892), to HSPVA Friends for the Bob Ostrum Endowment for Jazz Studies (PO Box 52910 Houston, TX 77052) or the charity of your choice.