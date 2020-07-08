1/1
ROBERT KOLB
1932 - 2020
Robert Kolb, age 87, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Floresville, Texas. Born on September 3, 1932, in Accident, Maryland, to parents, Elmer Louis Kolb and Marie Dorothy Harman. He was preceded in death by, his parents. Robert Kolb is survived by his son, Robert Kolb, and his daughters, Karolyn Karen, and Kathy. The family will receive friends from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, on Friday, July 10, 2020, Porter Loring Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Karolyn Martinez, Excellence in Nursing Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Published in Express-News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
JUL
11
Service
10:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
July 7, 2020
Bob was a wonderful man he is now with Mary and they are happy again I will miss you dear Bob
Kim Boening
Friend
