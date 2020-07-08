Robert Kolb, age 87, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Floresville, Texas. Born on September 3, 1932, in Accident, Maryland, to parents, Elmer Louis Kolb and Marie Dorothy Harman. He was preceded in death by, his parents. Robert Kolb is survived by his son, Robert Kolb, and his daughters, Karolyn Karen, and Kathy. The family will receive friends from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, on Friday, July 10, 2020, Porter Loring Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Karolyn Martinez, Excellence in Nursing Memorial Scholarship Fund.

