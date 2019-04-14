January 14, 1936 - April 5, 2019

Col. Robert L. "Bob" Cole, USAF, (Ret.), 83, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on January 14, 1936 to Elsie Jane and Burgees Cole in Georgetown, West Virginia. After joining the Ohio Air National Guard, he entered active duty with an assignment to the National Guard Bureau. He was commissioned as first lieutenant in 1965 and was assigned as Chief, CBPO and DP. In 1971, as a Major, he was assigned as Chief for the Military Personnel Center. He was also assigned as the Director for Personnel Plans were he remained until 1978. He was then selected as the ANG advisor to the Deputy Assistant Secretary to the Air Reserve Forces Policy Committee. In 1982 he was reassigned as Senior ANG Advisor to Commander, Air Force Personnel Center at Randolph Air Force Base and while at in that assignment was dual hatted as the Chief, Readiness and Mobility Division. In 1985 he returned to Washington D.C. and was the Air National Guard Support Center Director of Personnel. He then was appointed Personnel Counsel in 1987.

Col. Cole retired from active duty after his completion of his last tour in April 1991. He was a member of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church and proudly served as a senior warden from 2000 to 2006. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Bonnie Lee Cole; daughter, Sharon Boden (Ric); son, Robert Cole, Jr. (Mary Nell); grand children, Cole Willis, Travis Cole and Rachael Cole; and sisters, Jeanette McCoy and Lois Cotman.



Inurnment will be on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.



MEMORIAL SERVICE

FRIDAY, APRIL 26, 2019

11:30 AM

ST. MARGARET ESPICOPAL CHURCH



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Fisher House, Gary Sinise Foundation or a .



You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary