Robert L. (Bob) Harper was born on April 13, 1933 to Henry and Marie (Green) Harper. He passed away December 1, 2020 at the age of 87. He married his lovely bride, Janet (Mooney) Harper and had 63 years together. Mr. Harper honorably served in the United Sates Army. Bob retired from G. W. Mitchell and Sons where he operated a tower crane for many commercial buildings in San Antonio. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, siblings Harry, David, Evelyn and Naomi. Bob is survived by his daughters Pamela, Sandra Harper and Robin (Kenneth) Kronk. Also grandchildren, Jamie, Zachariah Pate, Kody (Debra) Kronk, Tasha Tuch (Hector Sanchez) and Aubree Sanchez. Bob and Janet lived in Kirby, Texas for 56 years. He enjoyed being a founding member of Kirby Baptist Church, member of Alzafar Shrine Temple, 32nd degree Mason. Bob and Janet enjoyed their place at Medina Lake, traveling America and abroad, and family.

Due to pandemic, a private ceremony will be held in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Children's Hospital in Galveston, are greatly appreciated.

