1/1
Robert L. "Bob" Harper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert L. (Bob) Harper was born on April 13, 1933 to Henry and Marie (Green) Harper. He passed away December 1, 2020 at the age of 87. He married his lovely bride, Janet (Mooney) Harper and had 63 years together. Mr. Harper honorably served in the United Sates Army. Bob retired from G. W. Mitchell and Sons where he operated a tower crane for many commercial buildings in San Antonio. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, siblings Harry, David, Evelyn and Naomi. Bob is survived by his daughters Pamela, Sandra Harper and Robin (Kenneth) Kronk. Also grandchildren, Jamie, Zachariah Pate, Kody (Debra) Kronk, Tasha Tuch (Hector Sanchez) and Aubree Sanchez. Bob and Janet lived in Kirby, Texas for 56 years. He enjoyed being a founding member of Kirby Baptist Church, member of Alzafar Shrine Temple, 32nd degree Mason. Bob and Janet enjoyed their place at Medina Lake, traveling America and abroad, and family.

Due to pandemic, a private ceremony will be held in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Children's Hospital in Galveston, are greatly appreciated.

To leave a note for the family, visit www.meadowlawn.net and select obituaries.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 661-3991
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved