Robert L. Lamielle, 61, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away 12/20/19. He was born in Canton, Ohio on July 10th 1958. He graduated from Eau Gallie High School in Melbourne, FL in 1976. Robert joined the United States Air Force in 1977 where he served for 22 years in Aircraft Tactical Maintenance retiring in 1999. He joined Boeing shortly after where he worked until retirement. Retirement introduced him to a new found hobby and love of golf. He is survived by his two daughters, Kaylin Lamielle & Jenna Hollar as well as his two grandchildren, Jessie & Cole Hollar and his Brother, Terry Lamielle. Funeral arrangements will be held at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, address: 5015 Apalachee Pkwy, Tallahassee, FL 32311 on Friday January, 3rd at 1:00 in the afternoon. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.culleysmeadowwood.com
Published in Express-News on Jan. 3, 2020