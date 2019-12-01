|
LTC (Ret) Robert (Bob) Lee Biskup, age 85 of San Antonio, Texas entered into rest on Saturday, November23rd while residing with his son in Waterford, Michigan.
Born in Cameron, TX on September 16, 1934, Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Ida, brother Alfred, sisters Agnes Hurry, Milady Vavra, JoAnn Mueck, his infant son, Brian Lee and his first and second wives, Marie and JoAnn respectively. Bob leaves behind his brother Edward (Frances), children, Theresa Engelstad, Robert (Krystana), Bruce, Marcia (David) Fox, Derek Fluker, grandchildren, Anna (Christopher) Farley, Alex (Monika) Bono, Kristen Engelstad, Joel (Ashley), Megan Engelstad, Ryan (Laura) Fox, Carly Fox, Jesse (Stephanie) Fox, Jennifer Fox, Nicholas (Tori) Fox, Dyani Fluker, Buz Fluker and great grandchildren, Aubrey Farley, Jaxon, Giovanina Farley, Jaxson Fox, Cody Fox, Ashlyn Fox, Eleanora Fox, Jude Fox. Bob is a proud graduate of Cameron High School, Allen Military Academy and Texas A&M where he earned a bachelor's degree in business administration. Upon graduation from college, Bob was commissioned in the Army as a second lieutenant of Infantry.
As a first lieutenant he was branch transferred to the Adjutant General Corps for the remainder of his career, which included branch qualification in the Inspector General Corps. During his 27 year career in the Army Bob attended numerous schools, culminating in Command and General Staff College. Bob's military career took him and his family across America and around the world, with assignments to France and Iran in addition to a tour of duty in Vietnam. Bob's most memorable assignment was to the Army General Staff in the pentagon, where he served as the personnel officer. Bob is one of only a handful of company grade officers to ever been assigned to the Army General Staff. Upon retirement from the Army Bob engaged himself heavily in support of Czech heritage, initially with his first wife, Marie, and upon her passing, with his second wife, JoAnn. Bob was a friend to everyone, could always be counted on for a smile, and always found the silver lining of every dark cloud. Public ViewingTuesday 3 December4:00pm - 8:00pm (Rosary at 6:00pm)Waltrip Funeral Directors1415 Campbell RdHouston, TX 77055 Catholic MassWednesday 4 December1:30pm - 3:30pm (reception immediately following)St Jerome Catholic Church8825 Kempwood DrHouston, TX 77080 BurialThursday 5 December10:30am - 11:00am (reception following, location TBD)Sam Houston National Cemetery 1520 Harry Wurzbach RdSan Antonio, TX 78209