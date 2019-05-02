|
|
August 13, 1944 - April 29, 2019
Robert Lee Jarzombek, born August 13, 1944, passed from this world on Monday, April 29, 2019.
He is survived by his sons Randall Jarzombek, Richard and Natilee Jazombek; grand daughter Jenna Jarzombek and step-grandson Robert Salvatierra; siblings Margaret & Albert Herbrich, Norma & Clayton Burns; sister-in-law Patricia Jarzombek; wonderful nieces and nephews, and many faithful friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Janice Lorine Robinson Jarzombek, Brother Ernest Jarzombek, and Parents.
Robert served his country honorably after being drafted during the Vietnam War. After a career of working in the auto parts industry which stretched over decades, he retired and became active in the Leon Valley Community Center and participating in the political aspects of Leon Valley. His early retirement years with Janice led them to a fulfilling association with the many friends they made during this time in their lives, and travels to numerous foreign countries. Robert will be remembered for his passion of flying remote control planes, fixing & repairing vehicles & small engines, being an avid fisherman, and love for his family.
Visitation will be held 5:00-8:00 p.m. Friday evening, May 3,2019 at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home, 6321 Bandera Rd. Entombment will be Saturday,10:00 a.m., May 4, 2019, at Sunset Memorial Park, 1701 Austin Highway. In lieu of flowers, the family is graciously requesting donations be made to the .
Published in Express-News on May 2, 2019