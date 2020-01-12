San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY
1520 HARRY WURZBACH ROAD
View Map
Robert "RJ" Levesque

Robert "RJ" Levesque Obituary

Robert "RJ" Levesque, age 85, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He has now joined his wife, Alicia, of 58 years who he has missed terribly since her passing in June 2012. He and his wife were true partners raising a military family with four children. With the many transfers throughout the country and as far away as Japan, they were the quintessential military family with their fourth child born in Japan.

RJ made sure his family was well provided for by adding a second job on top of his daily duties for almost his entire military career. His last duty station was San Antonio where he and his wife fell in love with the city. Upon retiring from the Air Force in 1974 after 22 years, they decided to make San Antonio their permanent home and opened a retail business which has prospered for over 30 years.

To know RJ was to know his politics. He was particularly knowledgeable and enjoyed conversations on the news of the day and would gladly offer his perspective. Most days you could find him holding court at the local coffee shop near his home where he made many friends.

RJ was born in Salem, Massachusetts on March 2, 1934 to June Smith and Robert Levesque, Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alicia; and daughter Vera Lee Levesque. He is survived by his daughter, Denise Sanchez (Gilbert); sons, Robert L and John Michael Levesque; grandchildren, Alicia Donald, Brent Flowers (Jenna), Ian and Zain Levesque; and great-grandchildren, Devin, Mackenzie and Jordan Donald, Austin and Tyler Flowers, and David, Tyler and Zahra Levesque.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

WEDNESDAY,

JANUARY 15, 2020

10:00AM

FOR SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

1520 HARRY WURZBACH ROAD

Pastor Sean Metcalf will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels San Antonio, 4306 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78229

Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020
