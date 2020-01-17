|
Robert Lewis Jarmon, Jr., 59, of San Antonio, died Sunday, January 12th He was born in San Antonio, TX on May 16, 1960, a son of the late Charlene (Clemons) and Robert L. Jarmon, Sr. He was the proud husband of Rochelle Mosley Jarmon. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 10 AM on Saturday, January 18th at Greater Evangelist Temple COGIC. Interment at Meadowlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Public Viewing and flowers can be delivered 5:00 PM-8:00PM Friday, January 17th at Lewis Funeral Home. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Tony Leeper at A Life Celebration
By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 17, 2020