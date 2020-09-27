Robert Lewis Sackett, Sr passed away at the age of 88 in his hometown of San Antonio, TX.

He was born on July 1, 1932 to Earl Lewis and Dorothy Key Sackett.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Mary Ann Sackett and son Terrence Sackett. He is survived by his children: Robert Lewis Sackett (Angie), Christine Kilduff (Clayton); grandchildren: Declan Sackett, Elaine Kilduff, Tessa Kilduff and other family members and friends. Robert was a kind loving man who adored his family dearly. He worked at CPS for 32 years from where he later retired. Robert loved to play poker and to work on the ranch. He impacted many people's lives and will never be forgotten. Robert was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed dearly.