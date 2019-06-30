Home

Robert Lopez


1949 - 2019
Robert Lopez Obituary
September 17, 1949 - June 21, 2019
Robert Lopez, born September 17, 1949, entered into the loving arms of our Lord on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the age of 69. Robert was friendly, easy to get along with, and was always willing to give the shirt off his back to help someone out. In his younger days he was an avid hunter and fisherman, but he also enjoyed playing games on his computer in his golden years. He is reunited in Heaven with his parents Peter A. and Maria G. Lopez; daughter Rebecca A. Garcia; sister Mary Yolanda Lopez; and niece Rachel Campos. Robert's legacy will live on in the hearts of his son James Robert Lopez; son-in-law Rudy Garcia; granddaughter Elysia A. Garcia; siblings Peter Lopez (Karen), Betty Jane Valdez (Oscar), Carol Garza (Rene), Norma Fernandez, and numerous extended family and friends. Visitation will be at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5pm until 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A funeral procession will prepare to depart at 8:45am on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 for a 9:30am Mass at St. Luke's Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019
