ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME - SAN ANTONIO
1119 N SAINT MARYS
San Antonio, TX 78215
210-227-1461
Robert Carranza
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
9:15 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Shelter #2
Robert Louis Carranza Obituary
February 10, 2019
Robert "Bob" Louis Carranza, age 72, passed away February 10, 2019. Beloved son, brother, uncle and friend was born January 24, 1947 in San Antonio, Texas to Florencio Jr. and Mary Carranza.
He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict.

He is survived by his siblings and their spouses Rosemary and Tom Rodriguez, Rachel Anaya, Richard and Celia Carranza, Raymond Carranza, and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

FUNERAL SERVICES

A graveside service with military honors will be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 9:15 A.M. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Shelter #2.

Condolences may be sent to the Carranza family at www. theangelusfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by:
Published in Express-News on Feb. 13, 2019
