Robert Louis Law passed away suddenly at home at the age of 69.

He was born on January 31, 1951 in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina to Louis Lester and Emma Barron Law. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Coleman.

Bob is survived by his wife of 35 years, Donna Tiller, sons Jason and Rob ll, daughter Kristin; brother, James Law, sister Jennifer Young along with numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

His early life was spent in Amarillo, Houston and Durango, Colorado. The rest of his life has been in San Antonio working in the construction industry. He spent the last 14 years with Foster CM Group.

One of Bob's teachers noted that "he was a little boy full of the world around him". He passionately pursued his hobbies including mountain climbing, travel, fishing, fly tying, model trains and treasure hunting! Bob also loved to spin a good yarn!

Bob was a deeply spiritual man. He was moved even more profoundly at his first of many ACTS retreats. He continued to share his trust in God wherever he went.

He will be forever missed by all those who knew and loved him.