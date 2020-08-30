1/1
ROBERT LOUIS LAW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Louis Law passed away suddenly at home at the age of 69.

He was born on January 31, 1951 in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina to Louis Lester and Emma Barron Law. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Coleman.

Bob is survived by his wife of 35 years, Donna Tiller, sons Jason and Rob ll, daughter Kristin; brother, James Law, sister Jennifer Young along with numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

His early life was spent in Amarillo, Houston and Durango, Colorado. The rest of his life has been in San Antonio working in the construction industry. He spent the last 14 years with Foster CM Group.

One of Bob's teachers noted that "he was a little boy full of the world around him". He passionately pursued his hobbies including mountain climbing, travel, fishing, fly tying, model trains and treasure hunting! Bob also loved to spin a good yarn!

Bob was a deeply spiritual man. He was moved even more profoundly at his first of many ACTS retreats. He continued to share his trust in God wherever he went.

He will be forever missed by all those who knew and loved him.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved