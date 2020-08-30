Robert (Beau) Lybecker passed away peacefully in the early hours of August 22, 2020 at the age of 81. He was surrounded by family and love.

Beau was born in San Antonio, Texas on May 28, 1939, where he graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1957. He was a member of the Air Force Reserve. Beau attended The University of Texas at Austin and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1962.

Beau began his career as a Professional Engineer with Aerojet General, a rocket engine manufacturer in Sacramento, California. Beau moved to Tullahoma, Tennessee to represent Aerojet on a test of the Apollo Service Module Propulsion System that would propel the astronauts from moon orbit back to Earth.

While living in Tullahoma, he met and married Mary Lou Keller, his wife of 55 years. Beau went on to found Bomar Corporation, an engineering business specializing in testing airline engine parts.

Beau is survived by his wife Mary Lou; his three daughters and sons-in-law Shar and John McKelvie, Lee and Russell Marlowe, and Teri and Rudy Jackson; his three grandchildren Jordan Jentz, Chelsea Huffman, and Tessa Marlowe; his brother and sister-in-law Wayne and Libby Lybecker; and his three nephews Kent, Kevin, and Kyle Lybecker.

Beau loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren participate in sports and performing arts. He was an avid lover of nature, hunting, and fishing and he enjoyed travelling across the country.

He will be missed dearly.

A celebration of life will be held on September 12, 1pm CST at the Hope Church at 18850 Redland Road, San Antonio, TX 78259.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society, Boysville, or a charity of your choice.