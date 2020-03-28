|
Robert M. Ramirez went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2020, at the age of 75. He was born on December 12, 1944 in San Antonio, TX.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jacobo and Jenoveva Ramirez; brother and sister-in-law, Jacobo M. and Jesusita Ramirez. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Patsy Ramirez; daughters, Patricia R. Salinas (Eric), Jenoveva R. Spain (Charles), and Rebecca Ramirez; brother, Manuel M. Ramirez (Carolina); sister, Faviola Reyes (Rene); 5 grandchildren, Lori Salinas, Lonnie Williamson, Eric Salinas, Jr., Cameron Salinas (Cassandra), and Alexus Ramirez; 2 great-grandchildren, Jaelynn Navarro and Grayson Martinez, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 29, 2020 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.
Funeral service will be Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11:00 am. at Mission Park South.
Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 28, 2020