August 20, 1922 - April 24, 2019
Robert Madden Lenneville (August 20, 1922 - April 24, 2019) attended Hill Military Academy in Portland and was a 1949 graduate of the University of Oregon. He had a lifetime of service, retired a decorated US Army Officer, having served in the Pacific Theatre in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. An accomplished musician, Bob was the Music Director at many schools in Oregon and San Antonio, Texas. He died at home surrounded by his family. The family invites friends and acquaintances to the Willa- mette National Cemetery in Portland, OR on May 6, 2019 at 1:15 PM for a graveside internment service with full military honors. Following the brief event, everyone is invited to a celebration of Bob's life in Tualatin, Oregon beginning at 3 PM.
Please see Bob's complete obituary at https://bit.ly/2Pync7N
In lieu of flowers Bob asked that you support your Veteran's, church or community band organizations - Let the Music Live On!
Published in Express-News on May 1, 2019