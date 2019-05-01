Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:15 PM
Willamette National Cemetery
Portland, OR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lenneville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Madden Lenneville

Obituary Condolences Flowers

August 20, 1922 - April 24, 2019
Robert Madden Lenneville (August 20, 1922 - April 24, 2019) attended Hill Military Academy in Portland and was a 1949 graduate of the University of Oregon. He had a lifetime of service, retired a decorated US Army Officer, having served in the Pacific Theatre in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. An accomplished musician, Bob was the Music Director at many schools in Oregon and San Antonio, Texas. He died at home surrounded by his family. The family invites friends and acquaintances to the Willa- mette National Cemetery in Portland, OR on May 6, 2019 at 1:15 PM for a graveside internment service with full military honors. Following the brief event, everyone is invited to a celebration of Bob's life in Tualatin, Oregon beginning at 3 PM.

Please see Bob's complete obituary at https://bit.ly/2Pync7N

In lieu of flowers Bob asked that you support your Veteran's, church or community band organizations - Let the Music Live On!
Published in Express-News on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.