August 29, 1933 - February 7, 2019

Robert Medel Martinez, age 85, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on February 7, 2019. Robert was a loving, caring and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was known for his beautiful hazel eyes and infectious smile. Robert was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from Lanier High School in 1951. He enlisted in the US Air Force and after returning, met his wife and best friend of 61 years, Ruth Reyes Martinez, also of San Antonio. They married in 1957 and together, Robert and Ruth owned and operated La Esmeralda Bakery side by side for nearly 50 years.



Robert was an ever-present, supportive and loving father to his four daughters, Marga, Patty, Letty and Cindy. He was there for all the special moments, ready to give a piece of advice or to make a joke to get a smile. He was a proud grandfather and great-grandfather, lighting up each time he saw his grandchildren. Robert is also lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and good friends.



Besides his incredible talent for baking pan dulce and cake-decorating, Robert loved to talk to people, never meeting a stranger. He kept life-long friendships and frequently gathered with friends dating back to his high school days at Lanier. He loved San Antonio history, travelling, playing golf and billiards, a good cut of beef, and bragging about his kids. Mainly, he enjoyed being with his beloved Ruth. He was known to surprise her with a mariachi band just to serenade her.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Margarita Martinez, his daughter, Marga Stephens, brothers Joe Medel, Jorge Martinez, Benny Martinez, and sister Reyes Baldarrama.



He is survived by his wife, Ruth Martinez, daughters Patricia Thomas, Leticia Martinez Cureton, Cynthia Garza, sons-in-law Jeffrey Cureton and Anthony Thomas, grandchildren (Marga) Brittany Resendiz, Evelyn Van Brunt and Diana Stephens; (Cynthia) Marc Jr., Gillian and Talia Garza; (Leticia) Evan and Analisa Cureton; grandson-in-law, Troy Van Brunt; great- grandchildren (Brittany) Trent and Emma Resendiz, brother, Felix Martinez, and sisters Lidia Martinez and Elena Urrabas.



In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make memorial donations in memory of Robert may donate to the Child Study Center at Child Study Center.



VISITATION

SATURDAY

FEBRUARY 16, 2019

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

PORTER LORING

GEORGIAN CHAPEL



CHAPEL SERVICE

SATURDAY

FEBRUARY 16, 2019

2:00 PM



