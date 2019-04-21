|
|
October 27, 1948 - April 18, 2019
Robert Minjares went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2019 in San Antonio, TX at the age of 70. He is preceded in death by his parents, Basilio and Jacoba Minjares, and his sister, Eva Donitzen.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Doris Mae Minjares; his 3 children, daughters, Jennifer and Yvette with their spouses Jesus and Nick; son, Robert Minjares Jr.;4 grandchildren, Sydney, Devon, Joaquin, and Justine with her spouse Michael and 1 great-grand child, Ryan; sisters, Josie Martinez, Amelia Garza; Brothers, Arturo Minjares, Basilio Minjares Jr., and Leonard Minjares; along with a loving extended family and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, April 22, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at St. Clare Catholic Church, 7701 Somerset Rd, San Antonio, TX 78211. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Clare Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019