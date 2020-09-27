1/1
Robert N. "Bob" Dobbins
1931 - 2020
Robert N. "Bob" Dobbins went to be with the Lord on September 23, 2020 at the age of 89.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Betty Jean; daughter, Kim Carmack; sons: Bobby Dobbins and wife Jenny, Eric Dobbins and wife Betty, Joe Max Carmack; grandchildren: Bree Divin and husband Jake, Jaz Muckleroy, Nick Dobbins, Paul Dobbins; and sister Sharon Dean. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Doris Dobbins and his son Reed Dobbins.

Bob was born in Oakland, California on June 10, 1931. He grew up in San Antonio, Texas and graduated from Edison High School. He earned his Bachelor Degree from Texas A & M and was a Corp Commander. Feeling the need to protect his country, he joined the US Air Force in 1952 where he served as a Jet Fighter Pilot during the Korean War. He later transitioned to a jet fighter pilot instructor until he was honorably discharged as a Captain in 1961. After leaving the Military he earned a Master Degree in Business Administration from Southern Mississippi.

Bob purchased the family business, Dobbins Metal Products in San Antonio, TX and operated the company for over 25 years.

In 1995 he retired in Horseshoe Bay, Texas and Alto, New Mexico where he was able to do all of the things he loved. Bob had a passion for golf, loved life on the lake and was an avid reader. He enjoyed being a part of the Texas A&M Club of San Antonio and served as a past president. He particularly enjoyed watching Texas A & M football games and was a proud member of the 12th Man. One of the highlights of his life was playing golf for many years in the Texas Open Pro-am event.

A private ceremony will be held to celebrate Bob's life. In lieu of flowers or gifts please make a tribute in Bob's honor to the Alzheimer's Association or charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank Rosario Sapien and her staff at Golden Hearts Luxury Senior Living for their professional care of Bob.

You are invited to share memories and express condolences at www.SunsetNorthFuneralHome.com




Published in Express-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
