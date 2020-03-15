|
|
Robert "Bob" O. Nocker, age 80, passed away on March 2, 2020.
He was born on March 17, 1939 in San Antonio, Texas. He was basketball and football referee and a baseball umpire for over 30 years. Bob also coached his sons' little league. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who will be greatly missed. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Lottie Nocker. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Frances Nocker; his brother, Allan Nocker (Mary); his children, Mary Hejjaj, Patrick Nocker, and Edward Nocker (Julie); his grandchildren, Morgan Syma (Tyler), Logan Nocker, Mackenzie Nocker, Addison Nocker, and Brandon Nocker; and his great grandchildren, Jaxon and Maddux Syma.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:15 am at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2020