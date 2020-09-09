1/1
ROBERT OWEN LEE JR.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Owen Lee Jr. of Converse went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2020.

He is survived by his precious wife Rosa Lee, children Tommy Lee and Sharon Inman, stepchildren

Claudia Saucedo, Guadalupe Vasquez, Gregory Robledo and Marcos Robledo, and grandchildren Kelly Shajari and Austin Annestrand. He also leaves behind four siblings in Georgia, Shelby

Gilley, Shirley Petty, Mary Norton and Ricky Lee.

Robert's 27 year career in the Air Force included being stationed at Templehof Berlin and Wiesbaden Air Base in Germany. He was also stationed at the Pentagon and at Bolling AFB in Washington D.C. He retired as CMSgt at Randolph AFB in 1985.

An avid gardener, Robert beautified homes on both sides of the Atlantic. Bowling was another hobby at which he excelled, having achieved a perfect score of 300 several times. Once retired, Robert discovered the joy of golf, and spent many happy hours with friends on the course at Randolph AFB. Perhaps the best way to remember Robert is through his favorite song, "Amazing Grace," which he particularly liked when played by bagpipes.

Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved