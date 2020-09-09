Robert Owen Lee Jr. of Converse went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2020.

He is survived by his precious wife Rosa Lee, children Tommy Lee and Sharon Inman, stepchildren

Claudia Saucedo, Guadalupe Vasquez, Gregory Robledo and Marcos Robledo, and grandchildren Kelly Shajari and Austin Annestrand. He also leaves behind four siblings in Georgia, Shelby

Gilley, Shirley Petty, Mary Norton and Ricky Lee.

Robert's 27 year career in the Air Force included being stationed at Templehof Berlin and Wiesbaden Air Base in Germany. He was also stationed at the Pentagon and at Bolling AFB in Washington D.C. He retired as CMSgt at Randolph AFB in 1985.

An avid gardener, Robert beautified homes on both sides of the Atlantic. Bowling was another hobby at which he excelled, having achieved a perfect score of 300 several times. Once retired, Robert discovered the joy of golf, and spent many happy hours with friends on the course at Randolph AFB. Perhaps the best way to remember Robert is through his favorite song, "Amazing Grace," which he particularly liked when played by bagpipes.

Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston at a later date.