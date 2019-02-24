|
|
NOVEMBER 14, 1931 - FEBRUARY 12, 2019
Robert P. Wilson was born in Charleston, SC.
He leaves to cherish his memories two daughters: Betty Wilson-Ruggs and Tina Wilson-Pfier; grandchildren, great- grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Robert is proceeded in death by his wife Louise Wilson; his daughter Paulette Wilson-Jackson, his parents, two brother and two sisters.
Services will be as follows: Tuesday February 26, 2019, viewing 10 am to 11:55 am; funeral will start at 12 pm at St. Paul Baptist Church, 329 SW 41st St., San Antonio, TX 78237.
Internment: Tuesday February 26, 2019 2:30 pm at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019