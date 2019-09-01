|
|
September 6, 1932 - August 15, 2019
CMSgt. Robert Earl Penick, age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019 surrounded by his daughters. Bob was born September 6, 1932 in Vardaman, Mississippi to Ollie Kendle and Otto Penick. He entered the US Air Force in 1950. His military career would span 28 years. Almost all of his active duty was spent in Texas with the exception of tours of duty in Vietnam and Okinawa, Japan. The Air Force was a perfect fit for Bob. He relished the structure and discipline required to succeed. He quickly moved up the ladder, served on the IG (inspector general's) team retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant.
On February 3, 1951 he married Patsie N. Sanderford, the love of his life. Patsie embraced the life of a military wife and supported him, raising their two daughters, Vicki and June, through the long separations. "Duty Calls" she could be heard to say. When Patsie suffered a brain injury in 1989 Bob became her full time caretaker. For the next 27 years he dedicated his life to making her happy.
Upon retirement Bob found a way to have fun everyday doing what he loved. He became a professional fishing guide for the fresh water lakes in and around San Antonio. This led to the purchase of a business in University City, TX and Penick's Marine was established in 1982. Penick's Marine became one of the top selling dealerships in the US. This is when his family nick named him "Big Bass Bob". Oh, the fish stories he could tell!
Bob was hardworking, funny, demanding, soft hearted, and generous. He could fix anything, grow anything and played a mean game of poker. Most importantly, he loved telling jokes!
Bob was preceded in death by; his wife of 65 years, Patsie; brother, Pee Wee Penick; and his granddaughter, Melissa DuBose. He is survived by his daughters, Vicki DuBose (Dennis) and June Miller (Ed); sister, Estelle Marion; brothers, AD and Ernie Penick; granddaughter, Heather Hamm (Ryan); grandsons, Tai Leroy and Tanner Leroy; and four great grandchildren, Carly and Victoria Hamm, and Jaiya and TJ Leroy.
The family extends a heart felt thank you to Merab Diaz, his full time caregiver. She pampered and spoiled him every day. She was by his side, with his daughters, when the angels came for him. In addition, we would like to thank the staff at Franklin Park Assisted Living, and Encompass Hospice for their loving care of Bob.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
FRIDAY,
SEPTEMBER 6, 2019
11:00 AM
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
Officiated by Pastor Buddy Clark.
Memorial contributions may be made to Support. wounded warriorproject.org
You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Sept. 1, 2019