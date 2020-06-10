ROBERT PRESTON JACKEL
1958 - 2020
Robert Preston Jackel, 62, passed away on June 6, 2020, in San Antonio, TX. HE was born on May 27, 1958, to Robert L. and Wilma (Cooper) Jackel.

He is preceded in death by parents and is survived by his sisters, Sandra Townsend and husband Rusty of Somerset, TX and Sylvia Trapp and husband Jerry of California. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews from Texas and California.

The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to all the doctors and nursing staff at BAMC for the care they showed for Robert.

No services are planned at this time. Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Express-News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hurley Funeral Home Pleasanton
118 W Oaklawn Road
Pleasanton, TX 78064
830-569-2535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time.
Sheryl & Artie Armstrong
Friend
