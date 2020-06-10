Robert Preston Jackel, 62, passed away on June 6, 2020, in San Antonio, TX. HE was born on May 27, 1958, to Robert L. and Wilma (Cooper) Jackel.

He is preceded in death by parents and is survived by his sisters, Sandra Townsend and husband Rusty of Somerset, TX and Sylvia Trapp and husband Jerry of California. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews from Texas and California.

The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to all the doctors and nursing staff at BAMC for the care they showed for Robert.

No services are planned at this time. Anyone wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com