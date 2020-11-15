1/1
Robert R. "Rod" Dale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert R. "Rod" Dale, age 83, passed away on Saturday, October 31,2020 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on March 9, 1937 in Texarkana, Arkansas to parents Robert and Bessie Dale and was a retired US Air Force Colonel. Robert R. "Rod" Dale is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Diane Dale; his daughters, Catherine Dale and Rebecca Hook and her husband Dave; and his grandsons Robert and Christopher Hook.

Rod Dale grew up on a farm in East Texas. As a child he studied the piano and became a brilliant pianist in his own right. Upon his graduation from high school, Rod went on to study at Baylor University where he received a master's degree in philosophy. Also, it was in Waco that he met the love of his life. Rod and Diane were married on December 24, 1959. During the next sixty years, they had a great life of adventure in the military that included moves and travel; numerous friends; and wonderful family memories filled with music, camping, fishing, and excursions to museums and the theater. Upon retirement from the Air Force, they continued to fill their lives with trips around the Southwest United States. Rod was also a doting grandpa who enjoyed his grandsons' company; took pride in their accomplishments and accepted that he would never know how to use the tape tabs on a disposable diaper. Finally, it was also in retirement that Rod found fulfillment in volunteering with the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and, most importantly, with the Windcrest United Methodist Church where he was called Mr. Music Man.

Rod Dale was a brave and decent man who saw those in need and tried to help and saw those in pain and tried to give comfort. May he now rest in peace. "The memory of the righteous is a blessing." Proverbs 7 ESV

DATE AND TIME FOR A MEMORIAL SERVICE IS PENDING

SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT THE WINDCREST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS PLEASE MAKE A DONATION TO THE WINDCREST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved