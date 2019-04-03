|
April 27, 1956 - March 30, 2019
Ray Belcher born in Victoria, Texas went to be with the Lord on March 30, 2019 at the age of 62. He is preceded in death by his parents Bob and Naida Belcher. He is deeply missed by his wife Carol; son Tyson; step-son Richard Shonka (Amber); father-in-law Kenneth Chestnut Sr.; his three sisters, Lydia Baca (Rufus), Kendra Garcia, and Reagan Boldt (Joe). Survivors also include sister-in-law Marilyn Stovall (Kenneth); brother-in-law Kenneth Chestnut Jr. (Cookie); as well as grandchildren, numerous family members, and friends. Ray enjoyed sports, hunting, fishing, and was always ready for a trip to Vegas. He devoted himself in every aspect of life, and his dedication continues to be felt by his loved ones.
Visitation will begin on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at San Fernando III Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 3, 2019