|
|
January 27, 1948 - August 19, 2019
Robert Roman Kraft of Pleasanton passed away August 19, 2019 at the age of 71. He was born in San Antonio on January 27, 1948 to Reno Anton and Ruby Lee (Jenke) Kraft.
Robert is survived by his son, John Kraft; brothers, Wallace R. Kraft and wife Karen and Gerald Schuster and sisters, Jo Ella Heinsohn and Larry Rose, Katheryn Zimmerman and Densford and Jeanette Bailey and husband Larry. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Reno Kraft and Ruby Schuster.
A private family memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 25, 2019